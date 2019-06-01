× Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lake and McHenry counties until 5:30 PM.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

Eastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 530 PM CDT.

* At 424 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Channel Lake,

or near Camp Lake, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Waukegan, Buffalo Grove, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago,

Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin, Highland Park, McHenry, Vernon Hills,

Woodstock, Zion, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Zurich, Lake Forest,

Round Lake, Deerfield and Antioch.