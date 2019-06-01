Mitchell Trubisky chugs to cheers at White Sox game

CHICAGO – Mitchell Trubisky is in midseason form on and off the field.

Trubisky threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the White Sox fifth straight win Friday night.

It wasn’t an ordinary toss across home plate. Trubisky stood on the mound in a makeshift pocket behind his offensive line and fired a strike to Ryan Burr.

Mitchell Trubisky throwing 🔥 at #WhiteSox game pic.twitter.com/yQ6FEJw3Vn — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) June 1, 2019

The good times didn’t stop there. The Bears quarterback found himself on the Jumbotron later on, along with a handful of teammates, holding a beer which he proceeded to finish in short order much to the delight of the crowd.

Mitchell Trubisky over Aaron Rodgers and it's not even close pic.twitter.com/Vy1gcmTDZh — Rick Tarsitano (@RickTarsitano) June 1, 2019

His rival in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers, recently had a tough time downing his frosty brew when the Milwaukee Bucks put him on the big screen during a stadium wide chugging contest.

Rodgers took to twitter to defend himself saying, “Make it a scotch next time.”