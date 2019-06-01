× Four shot in Gold Coast

Chicago, Il – – Four people were wounded by gunfire in the Gold Coast Neighborhood early Saturday morning.

At around 2 a.m. two men were standing on Chicago Avenue near Lake Shore Drive when they were shot.

One was hit in both legs, the other man was hit in the buttocks.

They self-transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and are in stable condition.

Two other men also on Chicago Avenue were also shot.

One was grazed in the head by a bullet, the other man was shot in the head.

Police say they got in their car and drove to Cermak and State Street where they flagged down an ambulance.

One victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, the other to Northwestern.

Both are reportedly in stable condition.

Police are investigating.