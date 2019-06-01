Jerome Pohlen is former Chicago Public School teacher, engineer, and a writer. His new book, "The Apollo Missions For Kids" is an activity book that chronicles the Apollo missions from the perspectives of the astronauts and their families as well as the engineers, controllers, and politicians.
Author Jerome Pohlen, The Apollo Missions For Kids
