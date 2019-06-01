Author Jerome Pohlen, The Apollo Missions For Kids

Posted 10:58 AM, June 1, 2019, by

Jerome Pohlen is former Chicago Public School teacher, engineer, and a writer. His new book, "The Apollo Missions For Kids" is an activity book that chronicles the Apollo missions from the perspectives of the astronauts and their families as well as the engineers, controllers, and politicians.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.