× A Risk of Severe Thunderstorms this afternoon across the Chicago area

Strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and large hail are expected to develop along and ahead of a southward-moving cold front as it tracks through northeast Illinois into northwestern Indiana this afternoon/early evening.

The National Storm Prediction Center has our area under a Slight Risk of Severe Thunderstorms with an Enhanced Risk just to our south from central Illinois into Missouri (see yellow and tan-shaded areas respectively on the headlined map).

While individual cells will be moving east, the band of storms along and ahead of the front will make the trajectory of thunderstorm movement appear to the southeast. Heavy flood-producing downpours may be associated with some of the stronger storms.

The Chicago National Weather Service Office has prepared a good pictorial depiction indicating timing of expected thunderstorm development/movement from northwest to southeast across the Chicago area (map below).