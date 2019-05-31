Wettest May gives way to a wet June 1st

Posted 7:19 PM, May 31, 2019, by

May 2019 was the wettest May on record for Chicago, replacing May of 2018 as the wettest. A total of 21 days in May had measurable rainfall which was also a record for the month. May was also an abnormally cloudy month with 47% of the normal sunshine with the normal May sunshine being 56%.

The first day of June will begin with rain and potentially severe storms. Northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana are under a slight risk for severe weather today. The best chance for severe weather will be during the afternoon hours. West central Illinois and a large portion of Missouri and southeastern Kansas are under an enhanced risk for severe weather today.

Monday and most of Tuesday will also be dry. The last time we had three consecutive days without measurable rain was May 13th through May 15th.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.