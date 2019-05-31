× Task force seeks better training, new protocols for Cook County Board government

CHICAGO — An anti-harassment task force is calling for better training, updated protocols and more transparency in Cook County Board government.

The group is calling for the county to compare its employment policies with other cities, and to change procedures to follow up on complaints.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle formed the group in October amid misconduct allegations that prompted the dismissal of her former chief of staff.