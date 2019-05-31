Prosecutors release 2,000 pages of Jussie Smollett documents

CHICAGO — Cook County prosecutors Friday released more than 2,000 pages of documents in the Jussie Smollett criminal case.

Judge Steven Watkins on May 23 ordered records in the case be unsealed after WGN News and other media organizations filed lawsuits calling for them to be released.

Attorneys for Smollett, 36, previously succeeded in sealing the records by citing the actor’s right to privacy. But Watkins’ order said those rights were trumped when Smollett’s legal team conducted multiple interviews.

“These are not the actions of a person seeking to maintain his privacy or simply to be let alone,” Watkins wrote.

Smollett was previously criminally indicted on 16 counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false report — but prosecutors abruptly dropped all charges against Smollett in late March.

His case made headlines across the country when Smollett reported to police that he had been attacked by two men in an an apparent hate crime in January, saying his attackers used racial, homophobic language and even invoked President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.

After investigating, prosecutors alleged Smollett paid to have two brothers stage the attack. Police said the actor was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career. Smollett has maintained his innocence.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx released the following statement Friday: