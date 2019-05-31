PAWS Chicago rescues pets affected by Oklahoma storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- PAWS Chicago returned home from Oklahoma on Friday with two vans full of rescued pets.

The group's mission was to help reduce overcrowding at several animal centers in Oklahoma in the wake of major flooding there.

PAWS brought back pets that were already in shelters before the severe weather hit, and this made room for homeless animals following the storms.

Each pet at PAWS will receive complete medical care.

PAWS welcomes donations, and asks people to open their homes to foster pets.