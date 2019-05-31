Mayor Lightfoot pushes for Ald. Burke’s resignation after corruption indictment

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot held a news conference Friday morning to reiterate her call for 14th Ward Ald. Ed Burke to resign following an expansive federal indictment .

Just hours after Burke’s indictment Thursday, Lightfoot issued a statement calling for his resignation. The city’s longest serving alderman has been accused of using his status at City Hall for financial gain.

He was charged earlier this year with extortion regarding a Burger King renovation in his ward.

Now, he is charged with a total of 14 counts related to schemes involving the Old Main Post Office redevelopment, and an unnamed museum.

Prosecutors said Burke offered favors in exchange for business at his law firm.

Burke and his lawyers said the charges are unfounded.