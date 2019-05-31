Man on bike exposes himself to 6-year-old, 15-year-old girls: police

CHICAGO — Police are searching for man who they say exposed himself to children in Chicago’s Irving Park neighborhood.

Around 9:15 p.m., police said a man on a bicycle approached a 6-year-old girl and her 15-year-old sister, who were walking in the 4000 block of North Elston Avenue.

He approached them, exposed himself and then grabbed the 15-year-old by the jacket. She was able to break free and fled from the scene.

Police said the man was last seen riding his bicycle southbound on the 3900 block of North Bernard Street.

Police released a surveillance photo of the man and only a vague description. He’s described as a white Hispanic man in his late 30s to early 40s, with a medium to heavy build. He also has short black hair and a mustache.

Police said he was wearing a navy blue baseball cap, navy blue polo shirt and navy blue shorts. He carried a dark colored backpack with thick, white trim and his bicycle was red.

PAnyone with information is encouraged to call the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810