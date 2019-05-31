Kelly Rizzo shows Robin how to make refreshing summer cocktails!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Host of Eat, Travel, Rock TV Kelly Rizzo is in studio showing Robin how to make refreshing summer cocktails with bold citrus flavors. She shares recipes for an Italian Margarita, a Summer Mule, and a Grapefruit Spritzer Mocktail. Kelly also has tips for concocting flavorful summer drinks. For example, if you're looking to add an Italian twist to your cocktails, try swapping lemon for lime, and basil for mint or cilantro. Also, adding blood orange will add a Sicilian flair. She also encourages people to use premium mixes to save time and to add bitters for a low-calorie way to boost flavor.

Follow Kelly on Twitter and Instagram @eattravelrock and check out http://www.eattravelrock.com.