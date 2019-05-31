Illinois House approves $40B budget, work continues into weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House has approved a bipartisan state budget agreement. But work in the General Assembly will continue past Friday's scheduled adjournment date.

The House voted 83-35 Friday night on a spending plan worth about $40 billion.

House Majority Leader Greg Harris presented the appropriations bill. The Chicago Democrat and House Republican Leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs agree it's balanced.

Harris says the measure pumps $375 million into the public school funding formula that was revamped two years ago. It borrows more than $1 billion to put toward a lingering, $7 billion pile of past-due bills to save money on interest payments.

It invests $500 million in the popular needs-based Monetary Award Program college tuition assistance program. And it increases by $100 million funding for the Department of Children and Family Services. The agency is reeling from criticism over its inability to save three children in its care who have died this year.

The agreement came after a day of negotiating between Democrats and minority Republicans. Durkin thanked Democrats for agreeing to "respect our priorities."

Friday was the session's scheduled adjournment deadline, but House leaders have announced the chamber will be working at least through Sunday.

Passage of legislation after May 31 requires three-fifths majority votes in each chamber for approval. But Democrats control both the House and Senate with supermajorities.