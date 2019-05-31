Husband and wife duo the Wild Harbors perform live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Husband and wife duo Chris and Jenna Badeker, also known as the Wild Harbors, perform live at WGN. They began making music together at McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland. The duo recently released their debut full-length studio album, Monument, in March, and also have two EPs. Their songs “Abigail” and “House On Fire” were among UTR Media’s top tracks of 2018.

Follow them at www.wildharbors.com and @wildharbors.

See them live May 31 at 6:30 pm at StrongTree House: 6298 Winchester Ct. Gurnee, IL 60031 and on June 1 The House in Lincoln Square at 7:00 pm.