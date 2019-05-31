Focus On Family: Details on the upcoming Mercy Home for Boys & Girls Graduates’ Luncheon from Alex Kotlowitz, author of An American Summer and There Are No Children Here

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alex Kotlowitz, author of An American Summer and There Are No Children Here

https://www.alexkotlowitz.com/

Event:

Alex Kotlowitz, author of An American Summer and There Are No Children Here will address Mercy Home for Boys & Girls’ young men and women who are graduating from elementary schools, high schools, colleges and other academic settings.

Kotlowitz will present the keynote to the 17th annual Leader Council Graduates’ Luncheon on June 4 at the Hilton Chicago, 720 S. Michigan Ave.

The event begins at 11:30 am with a reception outside the Hilton’s Grand Ballroom and features several presentations by young people from Mercy Home.

http://www.MercyHome.org

+++

Alex will also speak at the upcoming Printers Row Lit Fest:

June 8 @ 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Harold Washington Library Center: Cindy Pritzker Auditorium, 400 S. State Street, Chicago https://printersrowlitfest.org/