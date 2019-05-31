Delaware mother recounts being savagely attacked while on vacation in Caribbean

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware woman says she wants to give a warning to people traveling to the Dominican Republic, or anywhere unfamiliar, after she was brutally attacked on vacation.

Tammy Lawrence-Daley says her picture perfect vacation quickly turned into a tragic nightmare for her and her husband Christopher Daley.

“I’ll never forget the last breath I took because it had some water in it. And I just remember…I’m never gonna see my kids again never going to see my husband again and they’re never gonna find me here,” Tammy recalls.

According to KYW-TV, Tammy and her husband were on a couples trip with their best friends at Majestic Elegance Resort in January in Punta Cana. She says she went downstairs on the property to buy a snack, when a man wearing a resort maintenance hat and shirt strangled and beat her. Her disappearance lasted eight hours. Tammy says she was left in an underground crawl space with rocks and wastewater. The next morning she screamed for help, and staff members found her. Her husband was in disbelief.

“When we first found her at the infirmary, it was unreal. I just lost control,” Christopher said.

Tammy suffered a broken nose, fractured eye socket, nerve damage throughout her head and her entire mouth had to be sewn back together.

The couple tried to sue the resort but their case went nowhere.

Tammy now leaves this message for others: “To be aware, to be safe, and be smart.”

The manager of the resort was contacted, but has not commented.

A picture perfect vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic turned into a nightmare for Tammy Lawrence-Daley & her husband (from Wilmington, Delaware) after she says she was brutally beat by a man while on her own resort. Her disturbing story & warning to others @CBSPhilly at 6 pic.twitter.com/XmrLyIdTsH — Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) May 30, 2019