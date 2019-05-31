Go
Search
Watch Now:
WGN Morning News
WGN TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WGN-TV
Menu
News
Morning
Midday
Sports
Man of the People
Contests
Traffic
Shows
Events
Weather
66°
66°
Low
62°
High
83°
Sat
53°
75°
Sun
48°
68°
Mon
52°
72°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Rocketman’ and ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’
Posted 7:38 AM, May 31, 2019, by
Dean Richards
Share Update:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Follow WGN-TV on Instagram
Love Instagram? Click here to follow us at @wgnnews
Popular
R. Kelly charged with 11 new counts of sex assault, abuse
4-year-old girl struck by line drive during Cubs-Astros game, reigniting debate over nets
J.K. Rowling to release more Harry Potter stories next month
Mariano’s founder’s brother found stabbed to death in Schaumburg
Latest News
Crash involving 2 semis blocks all lanes on SB I-294 at Hinsdale Oasis
The National Spelling Bee has not one — but 8 champions
Boy, 14, charged with carjacking teacher at gunpoint near Whitney Young High School
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Rocketman’ and ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’
Dean's Reviews
Morning News
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Aladdin,’ ‘Booksmart’ and ‘Brightburn’
Dean's Reviews
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Pokemon Detective Pikachu’, ‘Poms’, ‘Tolkien’
Dean's Reviews
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Long Shot’, ‘The Intruder’
Dean's Reviews
Morning News
Dean’s Reviews: ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’, ‘A Dogs Journey’, ‘The Sun Is Also A Star’
Dean's Reviews
Morning News
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Breakthrough’, ‘Teen Spirit,’ ‘Disneynature: Penguins’
Dean's Reviews
Morning News
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Hellboy,’ ‘Little’ and ‘Missing Link’
Dean's Reviews
Morning News
Dean’s Review: ‘West Side Story’ at Lyric Opera
Dean's Reviews
Morning News
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Shazam!’, ‘Pet Sematary’, ‘The Best of Enemies’
Dean's Reviews
Morning News
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Us’, ‘The Highwaymen’ and ‘The Aftermath’
Dean's Reviews
Morning News
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Dumbo’
Dean's Reviews
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Gloria Bell’ and ‘Wonder Park’
Dean's Reviews
Morning News
Dean’s Review: ‘Captain Marvel’
News
‘Pikachu’ tries to dethrone the ‘Avengers,’ but just misses
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.