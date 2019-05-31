Cubs Game Notes For Friday @ St. Louis
- The Cubs lost two of three games against the Astros in their last series. Chicago also its prior series against the Reds, marking the first time that the Cubs have lost consecutive series since losing their first three series of the season.
- Louis is 8-18 (.308) in May, the worst record in the NL over that time. The last month where the Cardinals played at least 20 games and had a winning percentage lower than their current mark this May was July 1994, when the team went 8-20 (.286).
- The Cubs swept the Cardinals in three games in their only series of the season in early May. The last time that Chicago won its first four games of the season against St. Louis was in 1978, when the Cubs started the season 12-0 against the Cardinals.
- Yu Darvish allowed a career-high 12 hits in his most recent outing, an 8-6 win over Cincinnati on May 25. In his three starts directly prior, Darvish allowed a combined 10 hits, holding opponents to a .179 BAA.
- Marcell Ozuna has 49 RBI this season, the most by a Cardinal prior to June since Albert Pujols (65) in 2006. Ozuna has 19.1 percent of his team’s RBI this season, the third-highest percentage responsible for by any player in the majors (Josh Bell, Pit – 23.4 percent, Jose Abreu, CWS – 21.0 percent).
- The Cubs have four qualifying players with an OPS over .900 this season: Anthony Rizzo (.993), Kris Bryant (.979), Willson Contreras (.970) and Javier Baez (.924). The last time that Chicago had four qualifiers with a .900+ OPS entering June was in 2004 (Sammy Sosa, Michael Barrett, Moises Alou and Aramis Ramirez).