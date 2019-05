HINSDALE, Ill. —A crash involving two semis has blocked all lanes on southbound Interstate 294 at the Hinsdale Oasis.

Traffic is being diverted off to Ogden Avenue.

A red semi appears to be torn open on the passenger’s side and its contents are spilling out.

Earlier, the crash had only closed two southbound lanes but now all lanes are closed.

No word yet on any injuries. Check back for updates.

SB I-294 at Hinsdale Oasis – 2 right lanes will be blocked for awhile due to crash involving 2 semis. BIG DELAYS both directions! That red semi has been torn open on the passenger side with its contents now spilling out. Access from SB 294 to the oasis BLOCKED. pic.twitter.com/ryy23LBcx7 — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) May 31, 2019

SB 294 still a mess due to this crash at the Hinsdale Oasis. Two right lanes blocked, heavy delays both directions!! pic.twitter.com/KV8WLHMp4b — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) May 31, 2019

Wow…Part of the red semi scraped off onto the white semi and the passenger door laying behind it. pic.twitter.com/VbjADsvyz3 — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) May 31, 2019