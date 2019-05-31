Cool, wet May 2019 ends on a warm, dry, smoky note. More than 500 tornadoes logged by the Storm Prediction Center over past two weeks. New severe thunderstorm potential to start the new month of June.

Posted 10:14 PM, May 31, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.