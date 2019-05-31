Cool, wet May 2019 ends on a warm, dry, smoky note. More than 500 tornadoes logged by the Storm Prediction Center over past two weeks. New severe thunderstorm potential to start the new month of June.
-
Chicago breaks record for wettest month of May in its history
-
May ties Chicago’s record for number of rainy days in a month
-
When will the new precipitation “normals” be calculated?
-
Severe weather/drenching rain potential hangs over Chicago late Friday/Fri night; May 2019 sets new record: 16 of first 23 days on books with measurable rain—a first in 149 years; NOAA puts odds on 4 to 8 2019 Atlantic hurricanes; 9 to 15 named storms
-
Possible tornado near Schererville TAKE COVER!
-
-
June-level warmth is possible later this week
-
New storms developing west of the metro area.
-
Chicagoans treated Wednesday to 2019’s warmest weather yet —last day warmer: 85° Oct. 9; new storm lifting into eastern Midwest Friday placing Chicago beneath its windy, cool western flank-40 mph northerly gusts churn Lake Michigan
-
Storms to the south intensify- New severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of southeast Iroquois and southwest Benton counties valid until 3 pm CDT/4 pm EDT
-
Windy, wet late week storm’s rains raising new flood concerns; system’s “ENE” winds threaten sharp temp pullback; Tuesday’s sun/lighter wind speeds & Wed/Thu temp increase first are first on this week’s weather docket
-
-
Snow depths over 6-inches at Winnebago – a new record greatest late-season 1-day snowfall foe Chicago
-
What U.S. State is the true “sunshine state”?
-
Determining Chicago’s average temperature