Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURNEE, Ill -- Marcus Leshock took a visit to the construction site of new ride, Maxx Force that will be opening this summer.

In the latest Coastin the Country segment, Marcus gets to be the first person to sit on the ride that isn't a park employee.

Check out the preview of the coaster here!

Six Flags Great America

1 Great America Parkway

Gurnee, IL 60031