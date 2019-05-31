Chicago Comedian B. Cole talks about his high school comedy special

Posted 11:15 AM, May 31, 2019, by

Chicago based comedian B. Cole walks down memory lane by visiting his alma mater, Julian High School, to tape a comedy special. B. Cole talks with Larry and Robin on beepers,  his recent  movies, while also reminiscing about his high school bully. With his success as a comedian he hopes to see other alumni of Julian High School during the show. You can catch B. Cole at Percy L. Julian High School, Sunday at 6 a.m., 10330 S. Elizabeth. Tickets will be sold at eventbrite.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.