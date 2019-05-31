Chicago based comedian B. Cole walks down memory lane by visiting his alma mater, Julian High School, to tape a comedy special. B. Cole talks with Larry and Robin on beepers, his recent movies, while also reminiscing about his high school bully. With his success as a comedian he hopes to see other alumni of Julian High School during the show. You can catch B. Cole at Percy L. Julian High School, Sunday at 6 a.m., 10330 S. Elizabeth. Tickets will be sold at eventbrite.com
Chicago Comedian B. Cole talks about his high school comedy special
