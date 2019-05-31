Chicago Comedian B. Cole talks about his high school comedy special

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago based comedian B. Cole walks down memory lane by visiting his alma mater, Julian High School, to tape a comedy special. B. Cole talks with Larry and Robin on beepers, his recent movies, while also reminiscing about his high school bully. With his success as a comedian he hopes to see other alumni of Julian High School during the show. You can catch B. Cole at Percy L. Julian High School, Sunday at 6 a.m., 10330 S. Elizabeth. Tickets will be sold at eventbrite.com