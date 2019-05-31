× Boy, 14, charged with carjacking teacher at gunpoint near Whitney Young High School

CHICAGO — Chicago police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the carjacking of a Whitney Young High School teacher in the school parking lot.

Earlier this month, a 30-year-old Spanish teacher was getting out of her car on the 100 block of South Laflin Street around 8 a.m., when the boy entered the passenger side, displayed a handgun and demanded her personal property, Chicago police said. The woman got out of the car and the teen drove away with her phone and purse.

He has not been named because he’s a juvenile. He is also a suspect in an armed robbery on the city’s West Side.

The boy is due in court Saturday.

Police previously arrested a 20-year-old man after finding him driving the SUV. He was charged with possessing a stolen vehicle.