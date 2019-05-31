Adopt-A-Pet: Hopeful Tails & Paws on 66

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carole Weller

Peggy Grandahl

Morgan Mason

Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue – 2303 Oak Leaf St., Joliet, IL

https://hopefultailsanimalrescue.org

Event:

Paws on 66, Sunday, June 9th 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. - Van Buren Plaza, Downtown Joliet.

The actual event will be located along a three block stretch in downtown Joliet. Near the address of 116 North Chicago St., Joliet.

There are more than 20 rescue groups participating in this event, along with advocacy groups, food vendors, pet treat vendors, presentations and entertainment.

https://jolietdowntown.com/paws/