3 University of Chicago students robbed on campus

CHICAGO — A security alert has been issued after three students were robbed at the University of Chicago.

Around 11:59 p.m. Thursday, three students were walking on the Midway Plaisance at Harper Avenue, when five people approached them — one of them armed with a handgun.

One of the suspects struck one victim with the handgun, and took property from all three victims before fleeing the scene. The victim that was struck was transported to the University of Chicago emergency department for treatment. Their condition has not been released.

The university released the following statement:

Be alert and aware of your surroundings at all times. Do not resist an armed robbery unless absolutely necessary. Avoid using cell phones or other electronic devices while on the street. Familiarize yourself with the location of the University’s emergency phones. If you see suspicious activity, please report it immediately to police by activating an emergency phone or by calling the UCPD when you get to a safe location. Use the UCPD’s Safety Escort Program and when possible use public transportation. Visit the Department of Safety & Security’s website for more information about safety and security at the University of Chicago.