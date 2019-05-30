White Sox Game Notes For Thursday vs. Cleveland
- The Indians won two of three games in Boston in their most recent series. At one point during the series, Cleveland scored in nine consecutive innings (last two inn. of game 2 and first seven inn. of game 3), becoming the first visiting team to score in nine straight innings at Fenway in the park’s 108 seasons.
- After getting swept in three games by the Twins in Minnesota from May 24-26, the White Sox rebounded with a three-game sweep at home over the Royals. Chicago is 8-2 at home against divisional opponents, compared to 5-10 on the road against AL Central teams this season.
- The Indians and the White Sox have split eight games so far this season – each team has scored a total of 30 runs. Cleveland has out-homered Chicago by a single home run this season, 10-9.
- Oscar Mercado has batted second for Cleveland each of the last four games – in that spot, he is batting .421 (8-for-19) with seven runs scored. Overall this season, Cleveland has averaged 5.7 runs per game in Mercado’s 11 starts, compared to 3.7 runs per game when he is not in the starting lineup.
- Tim Anderson is batting .376 at home this season, which ranks fifth in MLB and first in the AL (min. 75 PA at home). Anderson, however, is batting just .256 at Guaranteed Rate Field during May, with zero home runs and one RBI.
- Carlos Carrasco has faced the White Sox twice this season, going 2-0 with no runs allowed in 12.0 innings. Over his last nine starts against the White Sox, Carrasco is 7-0 with a 0.73 ERA and a 17.55 strikeout-walk ratio (71/4) across 62.0 innings.