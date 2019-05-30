Using faith to bridge differences and serve underserved neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Throughout the month of Ramadan, we've been featuring Muslim leaders in their respected fields.

Rami Nashashibi is a social justice activist who recently received the prestigious MacArthur Foundation grant for his non-profit Inner-City Muslim Action Network (IMAN).

For over two decades, he has dedicated his life to confronting challenges of poverty and disinvestment in Chicago`s South Side.

Some of his work includes helping former inmates with life after prison and starting a medical clinic to serve residents who are uninsured.

Nashashibi also helps corner stores located in food deserts to provide healthy options, such as fresh vegetables and fruit, to residents.

He spoke to WGN supervising producer Vicky Baftiri and photojournalist Jeff Armstrong.