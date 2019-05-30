The PepsiCo Showdown MVP award winners had a surprise for Jarrett on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's that time of the year when the best of the Pepsico Showdown make their return to Sports Feed to celebrate a successful tournament.

That was the case in 2019, as Sydney Downs of Stagg High School and Omar Carreno of Oswego High School, the MVP award winners for this year's tournament, appeared on Thursday's show to talk with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

But this year had a twist - the winners had a presentation to make to one of the host.

See Sydney and Omar present Jarrett with checks for his foundation on the show with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman while also discussing their experience in the tournament.

Watch the segment in the video above.