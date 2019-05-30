× Rainbow crosswalks installed in Boystown ahead of Pride Month

CHICAGO — Follow the end of the rainbow to Chicago’s “Boystown” neighborhood!

More than a dozen crosswalks on North Halsted Street between Bradley Place and Melrose Avenue were repainted rainbow colors to celebrate Pride Month in June.

Several city leaders including Ald. Tom Tunney, 44th Ward, were on hand for Thursday’s crosswalk dedication ceremony.

The crosswalks were all paid for by the Northalsted Business Alliance, the area’s chamber of commerce, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Chicago’s Pride Fest June 22 and 23 and the parade is on June 30.