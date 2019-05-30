Musician Joe Rauen performs with his experimental musical instruments

Joe Rauen is an artist and musician who builds and designs his own musical instruments. The instruments are often created with familiar items such as shovels, canes, hockey sticks, and household plumbing. Rauen performs concerts of his own compositions and speaks to audiences about creativity, the do-it-your-self mindset, and the power of re-purposing discarded or overlooked items. All of Rauen's instruments are playable. Get a glimpse at his instruments on his website www.joerauen.com. Follow him on Instagram at joe_rauen and subscribe to his YouTube channel at joerauen. Rauen will be performing at Ace Hotel Chicago on Thursday, June 6 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
