More rain overnight maintains/boosts river levels across the Chicago area
Many area rivers continue to rise, extending or slightly boosting current levels with the latest overnight rains that again produced totals well over an inch at many locations. Greatest totals were in westernmost sections, as well as along and south of the Interstate-80 corridor. Amboy, Dixon and Sublette in Lee County led the list with 1.73-inches, 1.60-inches and 1.61-inches respectively.
Flood Warnings are up at Shirland on the Pecatonica River, Bolingbrook on the East Branch of the DuPage River, Algonquin, Montgomery and Dayton on the Fox River, Ottawa and LaSalle on the Illinois River, Bolingbrook on the East Branch of the Du Page River, Latham Park on the Rock River, and Shelby, Dunns Bridge and Kouts on the Kankakee River. Flood Advisories are in effect on several other rivers closing-in on bankfull or “action” levels.
Rivers in Flood or under an Advisory are denoted in green on the headlined map.
Following is the latest River Summary and Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast office:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecasts
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 14.03 07 AM Thu 0.71
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 6.23 06 AM Thu 0.07
Gurnee 7.0 5.99 06 AM Thu 0.17
Lincolnshire 12.5 10.30 07 AM Thu 0.38
Des Plaines 15.0 12.51 07 AM Thu 0.28
River Forest 16.0 10.01 07 AM Thu 0.33
Riverside 7.5 5.61 07 AM Thu -0.04
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 9.94 06 AM Thu 0.15 MINOR
Montgomery 13.0 13.28 06 AM Thu -0.05 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 13.46 07 AM Thu 0.24 MINOR
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 19.84 07 AM Thu -0.55 MINOR
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 10.19 07 AM Thu -0.38
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 11.00 07 AM Thu -0.27 ADVISORY
Shorewood 6.5 6.14 07 AM Thu -0.17
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 8.68 06 AM Thu -0.04
Foresman 18.0 14.89 07 AM Thu 0.35
Chebanse 16.0 9.48 07 AM Thu 0.11
Iroquois 18.0 15.09 07 AM Thu 0.67
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 8.69 07 AM Thu -1.21
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 9.26 07 AM Thu 0.42 MINOR
Kouts 11.0 9.98 07 AM Thu 0.44 MINOR
Shelby 9.0 10.19 07 AM Thu 0.14 MINOR
Momence 5.0 4.21 07 AM Thu 0.33
Wilmington 6.5 4.35 07 AM Thu 0.28
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 8.55 06 AM Thu -0.12
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 4.69 07 AM Thu -0.88
Munster (H 12.0 11.35 07 AM Thu 0.11
South Holland 16.5 13.64 07 AM Thu 1.39
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 7.32 07 AM Thu 1.45
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 6.77 07 AM Thu 0.49
Leonore 16.0 14.42 07 AM Thu -0.55
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 14.85 07 AM Thu 1.78 ADVISORY
Ottawa 463.0 464.52 06 AM Thu 0.94 MINOR
La Salle 20.0 27.43 07 AM Thu 1.75 MODERATE
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 6.68 07 AM Thu 0.29
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 M M M ADVISORY
Perryville 12.0 10.96 06 AM Thu 1.20 ADVISORY
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 12.29 07 AM Thu 0.22 MINOR
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 8.37 06 AM Thu 0.20 ADVISORY
Latham Park 9.0 M M M MINOR
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.49 07 AM Thu 0.21
Byron 13.0 12.26 07 AM Thu 0.70 ADVISORY
Dixon 16.0 14.96 06 AM Thu 1.38 ADVISORY