More rain overnight maintains/boosts river levels across the Chicago area

Posted 1:20 PM, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 01:21PM, May 30, 2019

Many area rivers continue to rise, extending or slightly boosting current levels with the latest overnight rains that again produced totals well over an inch at many locations. Greatest totals were in westernmost sections, as well as along and south of the Interstate-80 corridor. Amboy, Dixon and Sublette in Lee County led the list with 1.73-inches, 1.60-inches and 1.61-inches respectively.

Flood Warnings are up at Shirland on the Pecatonica River, Bolingbrook on the East Branch of the DuPage River, Algonquin, Montgomery and Dayton on the Fox River, Ottawa and LaSalle on the Illinois River, Bolingbrook on the East Branch of the Du Page River, Latham Park on the Rock River, and Shelby, Dunns Bridge and Kouts on the Kankakee River. Flood Advisories are in effect on several other rivers closing-in on bankfull or “action” levels.

Rivers in Flood or under an Advisory are denoted in green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest River Summary and Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast office:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Thu May 30 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecasts



North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    14.03  07 AM Thu   0.71

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     6.23  06 AM Thu   0.07
Gurnee                 7.0     5.99  06 AM Thu   0.17
Lincolnshire          12.5    10.30  07 AM Thu   0.38
Des Plaines           15.0    12.51  07 AM Thu   0.28
River Forest          16.0    10.01  07 AM Thu   0.33
Riverside              7.5     5.61  07 AM Thu  -0.04

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     9.94  06 AM Thu   0.15 MINOR
Montgomery            13.0    13.28  06 AM Thu  -0.05 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    13.46  07 AM Thu   0.24 MINOR

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    19.84  07 AM Thu  -0.55 MINOR

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5    10.19  07 AM Thu  -0.38



Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0    11.00  07 AM Thu  -0.27 ADVISORY
Shorewood              6.5     6.14  07 AM Thu  -0.17

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     8.68  06 AM Thu  -0.04
Foresman              18.0    14.89  07 AM Thu   0.35
Chebanse              16.0     9.48  07 AM Thu   0.11
Iroquois              18.0    15.09  07 AM Thu   0.67

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     8.69  07 AM Thu  -1.21

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     9.26  07 AM Thu   0.42 MINOR
Kouts                 11.0     9.98  07 AM Thu   0.44 MINOR
Shelby                 9.0    10.19  07 AM Thu   0.14 MINOR
Momence                5.0     4.21  07 AM Thu   0.33
Wilmington             6.5     4.35  07 AM Thu   0.28



Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     8.55  06 AM Thu  -0.12

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     4.69  07 AM Thu  -0.88

Munster (H            12.0    11.35  07 AM Thu   0.11
South Holland         16.5    13.64  07 AM Thu   1.39

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     7.32  07 AM Thu   1.45

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     6.77  07 AM Thu   0.49
Leonore               16.0    14.42  07 AM Thu  -0.55

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0    14.85  07 AM Thu   1.78 ADVISORY
Ottawa               463.0   464.52  06 AM Thu   0.94 MINOR
La Salle              20.0    27.43  07 AM Thu   1.75 MODERATE

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     6.68  07 AM Thu   0.29

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0        M  M              M ADVISORY
Perryville            12.0    10.96  06 AM Thu   1.20 ADVISORY

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    12.29  07 AM Thu   0.22 MINOR

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     8.37  06 AM Thu   0.20 ADVISORY
Latham Park           9.0        M  M              M  MINOR
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     3.49  07 AM Thu   0.21
Byron                 13.0    12.26  07 AM Thu   0.70 ADVISORY
Dixon                 16.0    14.96  06 AM Thu   1.38 ADVISORY
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.