More rain overnight maintains/boosts river levels across the Chicago area

Many area rivers continue to rise, extending or slightly boosting current levels with the latest overnight rains that again produced totals well over an inch at many locations. Greatest totals were in westernmost sections, as well as along and south of the Interstate-80 corridor. Amboy, Dixon and Sublette in Lee County led the list with 1.73-inches, 1.60-inches and 1.61-inches respectively.

Flood Warnings are up at Shirland on the Pecatonica River, Bolingbrook on the East Branch of the DuPage River, Algonquin, Montgomery and Dayton on the Fox River, Ottawa and LaSalle on the Illinois River, Bolingbrook on the East Branch of the Du Page River, Latham Park on the Rock River, and Shelby, Dunns Bridge and Kouts on the Kankakee River. Flood Advisories are in effect on several other rivers closing-in on bankfull or “action” levels.

Rivers in Flood or under an Advisory are denoted in green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest River Summary and Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast office: