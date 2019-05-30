× Midday Fix: Live music from Brother John Kattke & details on the 57th Street Art Fair

Brother John Kattke

http://www.johnkattke.com/

The 72nd annual 57th St Art Fair returns to Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood June 1-2 featuring nearly 200 Artists selling one of a kind artwork including painting, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry, fiber art and much more. The Fair is the Midwest’s Oldest Juried Art Fair and is free and open to the public. Enjoy Live Music all weekend by Buddy Guy’s Legends.

http://www.57thstreetartfair.org

Events:

57th St Art Fair, June 1-2 from 11:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. Saturday and 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Sunday.

The Fair takes place on 56th, 57th and Kimbark Streets between Kenwood and Woodlawn Avenues.

Buddy Guy’s Legends Live Music Schedule:

Saturday, June 1

12:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Matt Hendricks

2:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. Brother John

4:15 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tracye Eileen

SUNDAY JUNE 2

12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. Patrick Nolan

1:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Mike Wheeler

3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Vino Louden