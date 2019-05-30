× May ties Chicago’s record for number of rainy days in a month

CHICAGO — If it’s your impression that this has been an exceptionally wet month, you’re right!

Today, May 30, is the 21st day this month with measurable precipitation. This eclipses the old May record (20 days set in 1947) for number of rainy days.

And since weather records began in 1871, only one other month has logged as many as 21 days of measurable precipitation, and that was November 1985.

It’s not surprising, then, that Chicago also set a new record for rainfall in the month of May, with 8.25” measured at O’Hare Thursday morning, breaking the record of 8.21” set in 2018.

Chicago has been keeping records since 1871, according to the National Weather Service.