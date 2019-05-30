Lunchbreak: Tuna Poke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dan Harris, Executive Head Chef of Remington’s

Remington's

20 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago

Lunch at Remington’s in the loop. 11:30 a.m.-10:00 p.m.

http://www.remingtonschicago.com

Recipe:

Tuna Poke:

⅓ cup tuna, diced

½ avocado, diced

1 tbsp Nori Strips

2 tbsp Macadamia Nuts, Cracked and chopped

¼ cup Soy Sauce

½ tsp sesame seeds (white)

½ tsp sesame seeds (black)

½ tsp sriracha

½ tsp ginger, grated

For serving:

1 bag of tortilla chips

Combine all ingredients (except nori strips) into mixing bowl. Scoop onto plate. Garnish with nori strips. Serve with tortilla chips of your choice.