Lunchbreak: Tuna Poke

Dan Harris, Executive Head Chef of Remington’s
Remington's
20 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago
Lunch at Remington’s in the loop. 11:30 a.m.-10:00 p.m.
http://www.remingtonschicago.com
Recipe:
Tuna Poke:
⅓ cup tuna, diced
½ avocado, diced
1 tbsp Nori Strips
2 tbsp Macadamia Nuts, Cracked and chopped
¼ cup Soy Sauce
½ tsp sesame seeds (white)
½ tsp sesame seeds (black)
½ tsp sriracha
½ tsp ginger, grated
For serving:
1 bag of tortilla chips
Combine all ingredients (except nori strips) into mixing bowl. Scoop onto plate. Garnish with nori strips. Serve with tortilla chips of your choice.