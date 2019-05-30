× Fired Dolton officials accuse mayor of unethical & illegal activities

(DOLTON, IL) Some former employees of the city of Dolton are going public with accusations against Mayor Riley Rogers.

They include three officials who say the mayor ordered them to carry out illegal actions.

They say the mayor fired them when they refused.

A police chief says the mayor pressured him to upgrade criminal charges against an opposing elected official.

A former water department supervisor says she refused to remove inactive status on the mayor’s properties.

A former housing director says he refused the mayor’s order to stop an investigation into issues concerning the mayor’s uninhabitable properties.

Mayor Rogers has not commented.