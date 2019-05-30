Dr. Roger Crystal talks opioid lawsuit and opioid crisis in the U.S

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Roger Crystal is the CEO of Opiant Pharmaceuticals and the inventor of Narcan, the nasal spray used to keep people from overdosing on opioids. There have been more than 33,000 opioid overdose deaths in the USA since 2015. The numbers are increasing, and the big rise is coming from heroin and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. Dr. Crystal discusses the impact of opioids and how to avoid overdose.