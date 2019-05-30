Death of 5-month-old in Chatham investigated by Chicago police, DCFS

CHICAGO — Chicago police and DCFS are investigating the death of a 5-month-old girl in Chatham.

Police received a call from a home in the 7600 block of South Evans just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, police say the baby wasn’t breathing.

A witness told officers that the baby girl was found face down in a crib and unresponsive.

She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead two hours later.

 

