Chicago breaks record for wettest month of May in its history

CHICAGO — It only took one year to set a new record rainfall for the month of May in Chicago.

The rainfall total for the month climbed to 8.25” at O’Hare Thursday morning, breaking the record of 8.21” set in 2018. Chicago has been keeping records since 1871, according to the National Weather Service.

The airport has received at least a trace of rain 23 out of 30 days so far this month.

Some showers and thunderstorms are possible again this afternoon and evening, meaning the record could climb higher.

Rain is not in the forecast Friday, which is the last day of the month.