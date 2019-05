× Chicago area reaches record number of rainy days in May

CHICAGO — If it’s your impression that this has been an exceptionally wet month — you’re right!

Thursday, May 30, was the 21st day this month with measurable precipitation. This eclipses the old May record (20 days set in 1947) for number of rainy days.

Since weather records began in 1871, only one other month has logged 21 days of measurable precipitation and that was November 1985.