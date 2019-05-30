Case of measles confirmed in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A case of measles has been confirmed in Kane County.

The health department says the patient’s illness was confirmed Tuesday.

The patient is no longer infectious but visited several stores and restaurants on May 20th in Geneva and Saint Charles and may have exposed others.

Those locations include:

At Home store, 2100 S. Randall Road, Geneva, between 5:30 and 8 p.m.

Best Buy, 1876 S. Randall Road, Geneva, between 5:45 and 8:05 p.m.

Colonial Cafe, 552 Randall Road, St. Charles, between 6:05 and 9:05 p.m.

Meijer, 855 Randall Road, St. Charles, between 7:45 and 9:45 p.m.

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, rash, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

It’s easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes.

There have been 9 confirmed cases of measles in Illinois this year.

The Center for Disease Control announced the outbreak in the U.S. continues to grow.

971 cases have been confirmed in 2019, the most since 1994.