Calvo's late goal helps the Fire salvage a tie in roller coaster game with DC United

WASHINGTON, D.C – It went from one of the best triumphs of the regular season to one of the most disappointing losses to perhaps the most thrilling ending of the season so far.

Over the course of 90-plus minutes on Wednesday night at Audi Field, Veljko Paunovic and the Fire went through all the feels in their game against DC United. Yet in the end, the managed to salvage a point.

Defender Francisco Calvo’s goal two minutes into stoppage time in the second half helped the team escape with a 3-3 draw after they watched an early two-goal lead vanish. The team’s first road win didn’t happen, but with the point the Fire moved up to 7th in the standings as they 18 points help them creep one ahead of Toronto FC in the Eastern Conference.

It could be understood if there is a bit of a disappointment in the result considering the great start to the game. C.J. Sapong and Djordje Mihailovic struck for goals within two minutes of each other early in the first half to give the Fire the advantage. But DC United crept back into the game, getting goals from Ulises Segura in the 44th and 61st minutes to even up the game.

DC United grabbed their first lead of the game in the 81st minute on a goal by Luciano Acosta, but the Fire weren’t finished. In the 92nd minute, Bastian Schweinsteiger knocked the ball with his left foot back into the box, putting Calvo in position for the header in front of the goalkeeper for score to give the Fire the equalizer.

The goal was a high point of a roller coaster game that ended up back even, somehow, at the end.