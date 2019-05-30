Around Town checks out ‘SIX’ at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The wives of Henry VIII join forces for an electrifying pop-concert spectacle—shining a spotlight on these six women as never before. The queens take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse—remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of twenty-first-century female empowerment. Backed by a band known as the “Ladies in Waiting,” the all-woman ensemble traverses the spectrum of modern-day pop with a soundtrack that has stormed to the top of the UK charts.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier:

800 E. Grand Ave.

Chicago, IL 60611

Now through Aug. 4th

chicagoshakes.com