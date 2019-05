CHICAGO — Chicago’s longest serving alderman was indicted Thursday on more federal corruption charges.

Ald. Ed Burke (14th Ward) was accused of using his status at City Hall for personal gain.

He was charged earlier this year with trying to shake down two businessmen during a Burger King restaurant renovation in his ward. He was charged with one count of extortion in that case.

Burke still won re-election in February, to a record 13th term.

He’s free on a $10,000 bond.