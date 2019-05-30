× 2 charged in murder of 24-year-old woman who died protecting baby

CHICAGO — Two men have been charged in the death of a 24-year-old woman who was fatally shot while trying to shield her child from gunfire.

Michael Washington, 39, and Eric Adams, 23, both face one count of first-degree murder.

According to police, Brittney Hill was holding her 1-year-old girl as she spoke with acquaintances on the 1200 Block of North Mason Avenue Tuesday morning.

Around 8:50 a.m., two men exited a silver Chevy Impala and fired shots at the group. Hill was shot in the upper torso, according to police, but she was able to protect her baby.

While police believe Hill was not the intended target, they said the incident was likely not random.