Woman, 69, seriously injured in Rogers Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run in Rogers Park.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 7100 block of North Ridge. A 69-year-old woman was crossing Ridge at the corner of Estes, when a red SUV struck her and fled the scene.

The woman was transported to St. Francis Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody. Chicago police are investigating.