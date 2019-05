Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Terry Savage has a new column that gives five tips for college graduates:

This is your chance to prove the worth of your college education Time is money Debt will bury you Always save something Be optimistic

"In your success lies the success of America" - Terry Savage, savage truth for the day

For more information, visit her website https://www.terrysavage.com/five-tips-for-college-grads/