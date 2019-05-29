Surveillance video captures 3 suspects in fatal shooting on The 606 trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police have released surveillance video of the three alleged suspects in the deadly shooting on The 606 trail.

Around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, 22-year-old Alejandro Aguado was walking with a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man on The 606 near North Monticello when they were approached by three people.

The alleged gang members, all wearing hoods, opened fire. Aguado was shot in the chest and back and pronounced dead at the hospital. The young woman was shot in the stomach and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, and the other young man was shot in the backside and transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

The video shows the three alleged suspects running away along the trail at Monticello in Logan Square just after midnight.

Police say the gunmen asked them about gang affiliations, but officers say none of the victims were affiliated with gangs, and weren't even from the area.

41.913655 -87.720168