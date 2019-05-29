Steve Greenberg with the newest tech gifts for dads and grads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Graduations are approaching and Father's Day is just around the corner. Are you looking for a great gift for your dad or grad? Well, Steve Greenberg is the author of Gadget Nation and is back to display great gadgets for your dad and graduate.

Kodak Smile Instant Digital Printer offers a quick and easy way to print pictures with its intuitive design. With the free companion app, photos can be sent to the printer via Bluetooth connection. At just $99.99 for the printer, the Kodak Smile Instant Digital Printer makes taking photos both fun and affordable. The printer is available at kodakphotoplus.com.

Ottlite Command Desk Lamp is the largest wellness-focused lighting brand in America. The price ranges from $49.99 to $109.99 and includes a variety of features like Qi wireless charging, connectivity with Google Home and Amazon Alexa, touch dimming, and USB ports for quickly charging devices. The Ottlite is available at Amazon for $89.99. Visit OttLite.com for other styles and models.

ZVOX AccuVoice AV50 Noise Cancelling Headphones is now introducing noise cancelling headphones that also feature their “AccuVoice” technology. The AV50s have immersive, realistic, high-fidelity sound with tight, accurate bass, and use advanced noise cancellation technology to “cancel out” external noises. AV50s are $149.99 and is available on zvox.com.

Eco-Popper Underwater Fishing Camera is a wireless underwater LIVE camera that shows you real-time video when you fish. Eco-Popper streams live HD video of the underwater action to your smartphone. Eco-Popper is available at walmart.com for $189.99.

Remobell S Video Doorbell protects your home from unwelcome visitors and lets you greet your welcomed guests, no matter where you are. This smart video doorbell monitors your front door in high-quality HD and sends push notifications straight to your connected smart device whenever an activity enters its 180º field of view. Buy it now for $99 at https://remoplus.co/

For a full list of the products, go to: gadgetnation.net