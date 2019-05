Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rising country music artist Lena Stone moved to Nashville when she was 18 to pursue a music career. Now, she is featured in Rolling Stone's list, "10 New Artists You Need To Know" for her contemporary pop-country sound.

See her perform Wednesday, May 29 at 6:30 p.m. before the Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field: 333 W 35th St, Chicago, IL 60616.

Check out her Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @lenastonemusic and her website http://www.lenastone.com.