Paul has four things you can do to make your life interesting

Posted 10:14 AM, May 29, 2019, by

Paul shares his list of four things you can do to make your life more interesting. This list includes an emphasis on risk taking and breaking up your routine. For example, you could light some of your household items on fire, or skip washing your fruit. Paul suggests people should take action instead of just talking about it. Want to ask your crush out on a date, or ask your boss for a raise? Do it. Paul also says to quit worrying about everyone's approval and live your life how you want.

